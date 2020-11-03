Bunge Loders Croklaan, JV of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), to sell its refinery located in Rotterdam to Neste Corporation (OTCPK:NTOIY) for €258M in cash, excluding working capital.

The company will lease back the facility from Neste in a phased transition through 2024 so that it can continue to supply its customers with its products.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q21.

Bunge will reinvest a portion of the proceeds in its asset footprint to reach greater operational flexibility and efficiency, and provide an enhanced portfolio of multi-oil refined products to its customers.

"This transaction supports our long-term strategy in value-added oils and oilseeds-based ingredients by enabling us to further enhance our footprint in an innovative and sustainable way," said Greg Heckman, CEO.