Tencent Music Entertainment and Peermusic inks exclusive digital licensing deal in China
Nov. 03, 2020 5:47 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TMEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) and Peermusic have signed an exclusive digital licensing agreement to promote and distribute Peermusic's publishing catalog in China.
- TME's users will be able to access the catalog through its streaming platform and other local digital platforms, which include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing.
- The catalog from Peermusic, one of the world's largest independent music publishers, includes songs from a wide pool of artists, ranging from Jimmie Rodgers, Buddy Holly and The Rolling Stones to Rihanna, Beyonce and Justin Bieber.
- "TME seeks the best global content partners as part of our commitment to bringing the highest quality and most comprehensive global music catalog to consumers. peermusic's long and impressive track record of success as the largest independent music publisher in the world, whose catalogs include some of the music industry's greatest songwriters, makes them an ideal partner for us," said an official director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group.