Gartner (NYSE:IT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.91 beats by $0.38 ; GAAP EPS of $0.19 beats by $0.02 .

Revenue of $995M (-0.5% Y/Y) beats by $64.54M .

Gene Hall, Gartner’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In the third quarter we delivered strong performances in revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. We raised guidance for the full year as demand is tracking above our prior expectations. We expect to deliver tremendous value to our clients which will drive long-term, sustained double-digit growth in cash flow for our shareholders.”

