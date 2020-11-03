Treasury lowers U.S. borrowings estimates over stalled stimulus negotiations - WSJ

The Treasury Department has lowered its estimates for government borrowing through the year end as negotiations over another large fiscal stimulus bill remain stalled (Source: WSJ).

An amount of $617B is expected to be borrowed from October through December, down from its $1.216T estimate in early August.

Senior Treasury officers continue to imagine that Congress finally will pass another economic relief package with about $1T in new spending. However, that is likely to be pushed back to early 2021.

Net marketable borrowing from January through March was estimated to total $1.127T. July through September borrowing was much less than expected - $454B, compared with $947B projected in August.

All said and done, the federal government expects to issue about $1.1T less in new debt through H2 2020 than anticipated in August.

Congress has approved roughly $3.6T in new spending since March to assist in fighting the impacts of the pandemic.