Futures continue to climb as voters go to the polls

Investors are hoping to avoid a contested outcome in today's Presidential and Congressional races, which would yield more clarity on additional stimulus packages and new legislation like healthcare and taxes.

"Anything other than a contested election, a decisive victory in particular, would be good news for stocks," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. Lacking a clear result, investors would likely flock to safe-haven assets, such as gold and U.S. Treasuries as well as perhaps the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar.

Stock index futures are meanwhile continuing their strong start to the week, following last week's selloff, with traders favoring cyclicals and oil tacking on another 4% gain overnight.

As of 6:00 a.m. ET: Dow +1.7% S&P 500 +1.4% ; Nasdaq +1% .

Anything is possible later in the session, with traders mindful of the violent price swings in 2016 when analysts were expecting a Hillary Clinton victory. Since the 2016 election of President Trump, the U.S. stock market has gained about 53% , and rebounded sharply from the coronavirus selloff to hit fresh all-time highs in September.

Nearly 99M early votes have been cast in person or by mail as of Monday night, about 72.3% of the entire turnout in 2016 and representing about 40% of all Americans who can participate in the U.S. election.

Trump is still close enough in swing states like Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to piece together the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency (a feat he accomplished in 2016 despite losing the national popular vote), while Democrats are also pushing to recapture a Senate majority and are expected to retain their control of the House of Representatives.