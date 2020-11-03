Novocure prices $500M of 0% convertible debt funding

Nov. 03, 2020 6:13 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)NVCRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has priced $500M of its 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due November 1, 2025 through a private placement.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase additional $75M of notes.
  • Closing date is November 5.
  • Special interest on the notes, if any, will be payable in cash semiannually in arrears on May 1 and November 1, beginning on May 1, 2021.
  • The company estimates net proceeds of ~$485.5M (or ~$558.4M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), which will be used to further advance its clinical and product development programs, to invest in associated pre-commercial and commercial activities and for general corporate purposes.
