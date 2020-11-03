Hyundai Canada's October sales increased 5% Y/Y
Nov. 03, 2020 6:42 AM ETHyundai Motor Company (HYMLF)HYMPF, HYMPY, HZNDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyundai Canada (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports sales growth of 5% to 12,239 units in October.
- "Hyundai is leading the charge by continuing to increase our sales volume and showing improvements in market share each month," said Ken Maisonville, Director of National Sales at Hyundai Canada. "We are starting off the fourth quarter stronger than ever and we will continue this momentum as we move towards the end of the year. We are looking forward to the exciting, all-new 2021 Elantra that is beginning to reach dealers now, as well as our enhanced Santa Fe that will arrive in December."
- Sonata +97% to 254 units. Kona EV +508% and Ioniq +167% have continued to remain popular among consumers as the growing demand for electric vehicles increases.
- Palisade saw a 32% Y/Y increase to 800 units.