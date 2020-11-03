Susquehanna downgrades Skechers (NYSE:SKX) to a Neutral rating after having the stock set at Positive due to a lack of visibility on the outlook.

"Despite beating 3Q20 EPS and revenue expectations, the outlook is not as robust as expected. Inventory levels are elevated, and G&A dollar spend appears high," warns analyst Sam Poser.

Poser also says that there are few must-have items beyond ArchFit driving consumers to the Skechers brand. In the short term, excess inventory at Skechers is seen resulting in margin pressure for at least the next two quarters.

Susquehanna drops its price target on Skechers to $35 from $41, which stands below the average Wall Street price target of $40.50.

