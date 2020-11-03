Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.26 .

Revenue of $2M (+4.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.87M .

“Our European commercial team is in place and have executed the activities necessary to launch Libmeldy (if approved) on a country-by-country basis in the first half of 2021,” said Frank Thomas, president and chief operating officer. “In addition, we will be leveraging cross border reimbursement channels for the treatment of patients from other parts of the world based on our past experience with Strimvelis.”

