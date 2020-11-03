Wayfair (NYSE:W) reports strong growth for revenue (+66.5% Y/Y), orders delivered (+72.8%) and active customers (+50.9%) in Q3.

U.S. revenue was up 66.5% to $1.3B and international revenue rose 66.7% to $225.9M.

Average order value was $243 vs. $252 a year ago. Repeat customers placed 71.9% of all orders.

Gross profit was 29.9% of revenue at $1.1B. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $371M vs. the consensus estimate of $192M.

"Category momentum is vibrant, demand is moving online at an accelerated pace, and we expect the home to be even more important than usual when it comes to celebrating the holidays this year,” says Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah.

Shares of Wayfair are up 15.74% premarket to $295.77. The 52-week high is $349.08.

Previously: Wayfair EPS beats by $1.46, beats on revenue