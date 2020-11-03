Hudson (NYSE:HUD): Q3 Revenue of $130.9M misses by $22.58M .

Duty Paid sales have recovered more rapidly than Duty Free sales, due to the limited number of international flights and the continued closure of the U.S./Canada border.

The company has reopened over 300 stores as of October 31, 2020.

Roger Fordyce, CEO of Hudson, stated, “While the past seven months have been challenging, we’re continuing to position the Company for a strong recovery both in the immediate and long-term by minimizing our cash spend, optimizing our operational efficiency, advancing our digital initiatives, and above all, prioritizing the health and safety of our teams and customers. The progressive improvement in our business is due in large part to the support of our team members, customers, business partners and landlords, for whom we are extremely grateful. As the recovery continues, we are eager to welcome customers back to our stores as we remain committed to being the Traveler’s Best Friend in the months and years to come.”

