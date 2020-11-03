Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, POETYK-PSO-1, evaluating deucravacitinib, an oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study met both primary endpoints, the proportion of treated participants achieving clear or almost clear skin by week 16 and the proportion achieving at least a 75% reduction in skin lesions (PASI 75) by week 16, both compared to placebo.

The trial also met multiple secondary endpoints including demonstrating deucravacitinib's superiority to Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Otezla (apremilast) as measured by the two primary endpoints.

No new safety signals were observed.

Results from a sister Phase 3, POETYK-PSO-2, should be available next quarter.