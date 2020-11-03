Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Q3 company FFO per unit of $1.39 improves from $1.15 in Q2 and declines from $1.41 (when excluding a gain) in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $10.1B, missing the average analyst estimate of $11.2B, increased from $7.37B in Q2 but declined from $11.8B in the year-ago quarter.

“The resilience of our overall business served us well over the last few months with virtually all our operations recovered from the economic shutdown," said CEO Cyrus Madon.

Q3 EBITDA of $381M rose from $286M in Q2 and fell from $368M in Q3 2019.

Q3 EBITDA by segment: