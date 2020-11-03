Bausch Health (BHC) Q3 results:

Revenues: $2,138M (-3.2%); Bausch + Lomb/International: $1,169M (-0.5%); Salix: $496M (-10.0%); Ortho Dermatologics: $144M (-2.0%); Diversified Products: $329M (-2.1%).

B + L/International contributed ~55% of revenue, Salix ~23%, Ortho Dermatologics ~7%.

Net Income: $71M (+244.9%); EPS: $0.20 (+242.9%); non-GAAP Net Income: $469M (+10.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.31 (+10.1%).

CF Ops (3 mo.): $256M (-50.3%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $948M (0.6%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $7.80B - 8.00B (unch); non-GAAP EBITDA: $3.15B - 3.30B (unch).

The company repaid debt by ~$100M in Q3 for a total of ~$420M to date in 2020 with cash generated from operations. BHC has no debt maturities or mandatory amortization payments until 2023.

Bausch Health resolved outstanding intellectual property disputes with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries regarding XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 200 mg and 550 mg tablets. Salix will maintain market exclusivity for XIFAXAN until 2028.

"Many of our durable brands are well-positioned to grow market share and return to growth, however, some of our prescription products are taking longer to return to pre-pandemic levels," said Joseph C. Papa, chairman and CEO.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

