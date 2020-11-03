Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares are up 3.1% pre-market after Q3 beats that included revenue of $1.13B (flat Y/Y, $60M ahead of consensus) and EPS of $3.27 ($0.46 above consensus).

Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment sales totaled $757M , up 4% Y/Y. Asset Intelligence & Tracking totaled $346M, an organic decline of 7% Y/Y.

Adjusted gross margin was 43.8% vs. the 44.5% consensus and 47.7% in last year's quarter. The Y/Y drop was due to an unfavorable product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA fell from $257M to $$230M due to the lower gross margin.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3% vs. 19.2% consensus and 22.7% last year.

For Q4, Zebra expects adjusted net sales to increase 3-7% Y/Y and $3.70-3.90 EPS, above the $3.27 consensus.

For the year, ZBRA says net sales and adjusted EBITDA margin will be down on the year. FCF should be at least $650M.

