New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) announces that its share offering in Hong Kong priced at HKD$1,190.

The company's offering in Hong Kong was for 8.51M shares.

Based on the ratio of one common share of the company with par value of $0.01 each per NYSE-listed American depositary share, the offer price translates to approximately $153.45 per ADS (based on an exchange rate of HKD$7.7548 to $1.00).

The gross proceeds to the company from the offering are expected to be approximately HKD$10.13B if the over-allotment option is not exercised or approximately HKD$11.65B if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for investments in technologies to enhance its students' learning experience, its business growth and geographic expansion, strategic investments and acquisitions, and general corporate purposes and working capital needs.

EDU -1.46% premarket to $159.00.

