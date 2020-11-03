Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) reports organic sales declined 6% in FQ4 vs. consensus of -8.4% and guidance of -9% to -11%.

Building Solutions North America sales -7% to $2.24B; Building Solutions EMEA/LA sales -4% to $906M; Building Solutions Asia Pacific sales -9% to $661M; Global Products sales -3% to $2.1B.

Adjusted segment EBITA slipped 6.5% to $926M.

Backlog at the end of the quarter was consistent Y/Y to $5.9B.

The company repurchased 19M shares for ~$750M.

Q1 Guidance: Organic revenue: decline in the range of 5%-7%; Adjusted EBIT margin: expansion of 20-40 bps Y/Y; Adjusted EPS: $0.39-$0.41 vs. consensus of $0.39.

