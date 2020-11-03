Ferrari +4% after topping adjusted EBITDA marks
Nov. 03, 2020
- Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) reports total shipments in Q3 were 2,313 vs. 2,474 a year ago. Sales of 8 cylinder models (V8) were down 12.8% while the 12 cylinder models (V12) increased by 15.4%.
- Quarterly shipments were affected by the deliberate geographic allocations driven by the phase-in pace of individual models. As a result, EMEA increased by 12.7%, Americas was down by 34.7%, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan posted a decrease of 25.2%, while Rest of APAC was in line with prior year.
- EBITDA rose 6.4% to €330M during the quarter vs. €302M consensus. EBITDA margin improved 330 bps due to favorable mix / price and cost containment measures.
- Looking ahead, Ferrari expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA of €1.125B vs. €1.11B consensus.
- Shares of Ferrari are up 4.02% premarket to $190.55.
