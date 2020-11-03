Adjusted EPS, which excludes restructuring and related costs, was $1.80, exceeding expectations by $0.16, driven by "ongoing robust cost containment and restructuring actions."

Revenue by segment: Automation Solutions -11%; Commercial & Residential Solutions -3%.

Free cash flow of $1.02B in FQ4, up 2%, and $2.55B for the year, up 6%.

Initiated $73M of restructuring actions in the quarter, totaling $304M YTD.

Completed 64 consecutive years of increased dividends per share and plans to announce a 2% increase for 2021.

Emerson (NYSE:EMR) also intends to resume share repurchases in fiscal year 2021 in the amount of $50M-$1B, while concurrently maintaining optionality for further acquisitions should the opportunity arise. "Since the pandemic hit the world, Emerson had acquired companies that could either boost or hamper its performance in the long run," writes Investigating The Stock Market in a SA article, Emerson Electric: The Power To Generate Earnings.

Guidance for 2021: Adjusted EPS of ~$3.45 (+/- $.05), on net sales growth of 1% to 4% (underlying sales growth of (1%)-2%).

EMR +1.6% premarket

FQ4 results