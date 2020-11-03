Humana (NYSE:HUM) Q3 results:

Revenues: $18.82B (+15.9% Y/Y) vs consensus of $18.59B.

EPS: $10.05 (+95.5%) vs consensus of $8.24; non-GAAP EPS: $3.08 (-38.8%) vs consensus of $2.80.

Pretax Income: $1.76M (+97.6%); non-GAAP pretax Income: $0.55M (-36.7%).

CF Ops: $1,815M (-25.7%).

Benefits expense ratio: 85.3% (+30 bps) vs. consensus of 85.9%.

2020 Guidance: EPS: $24.70 - 24.95 from $17.36 - 17.86; non-GAAP EPS: $18.50 - 18.75 from $18.25 - 18.75 vs. consensus of $18.71; membership growth: ~375K from 330K - 360K; Medicare Advantage membership growth: projecting an increase of ~90K Y/Y; PDP business net membership: decline of ~500K members from previous guidance of ~550K.

Shares are up 1.1% PM.

