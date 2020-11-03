Concert Pharma launches late-stage study of CTP-543 in hair loss disorder

Nov. 03, 2020 7:43 AM ETConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)CNCEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Following through on its earlier announcement, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, THRIVE-AAI, evaluating Fast Track-tagged CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, in adults with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by patchy or complete hair loss.
  • The primary endpoint of the 700-subject study is the proportion of treated patients achieving a score of 20 or below in a scale called SALT (Severity of Alopecia Tool) at week 24 compared to placebo.
  • The estimated primary completion date is February 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.