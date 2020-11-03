Concert Pharma launches late-stage study of CTP-543 in hair loss disorder
Nov. 03, 2020 7:43 AM ETConcert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE)CNCEBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Following through on its earlier announcement, Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial, THRIVE-AAI, evaluating Fast Track-tagged CTP-543, an oral Janus kinase inhibitor, in adults with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder characterized by patchy or complete hair loss.
- The primary endpoint of the 700-subject study is the proportion of treated patients achieving a score of 20 or below in a scale called SALT (Severity of Alopecia Tool) at week 24 compared to placebo.
- The estimated primary completion date is February 2022.