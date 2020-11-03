Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares were up 3% in late trading after yesterday's Q3 beats with an upside Q4 revenue forecast.

SSD controller sales increased about 20% on the quarter and the year.

eMMC+UFS controller sales fell about 50% Q/Q and about 10% Y/Y due to an expected temporary customer inventory adjustment.

SSD solutions sales were softer than expected, declining about 10% sequentially and increased about 50% Y/Y.

“We expect our fourth quarter revenue to rebound as SSD controller sales strengthen further,” says CEO Wallace Kou. “In addition, our eMMC+UFS controllers are making good progress towards recovery in the fourth quarter while SSD solutions are expected to be seasonally down. We expect our fourth quarter to be a solid finish to an unpredictable year and a good foundation for a stronger 2021.”

For Q4, SIMO expects $130-139M in revenue (+3-10% Q/Q, consensus: $128.5M), 47.9-49.9% gross margin, and 12.3-14.4% gross margin.

Press release.

