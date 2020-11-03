Lannett launches authorized generic of Tirosint

Nov. 03, 2020 7:45 AM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)LCIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Lannett (NYSE:LCI) launched the authorized generic of Tirosint (Levothyroxine Sodium Capsules USP) and inked an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement with Switzerland-based IBSA Institut Biochimique, a global pharmaceutical company.
  • Under the agreement, Lannett will primarily provide sales, marketing and distribution support for the product, for which it will receive a share of the profits.
  • No other financial terms were disclosed.
  • For the year ended Sep 2020, total U.S. sales of Levothyroxine Sodium Capsules USP were ~$111M, according to IQVIA, although actual generic market values are expected to be lower.
  • "Currently, we believe we are the sole provider of all 12 currently marketed dosage strengths for generic Levothyroxine Capsules. We expect another supplier to enter the market with a subset of dosage strengths, in due course," CEO Tim Crew commented.
