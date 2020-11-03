Excluding charges of $0.05 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures and $0.02 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share were $1.18 (beating expectations by $0.14.)

Revenue by segment: Electrical Americas -17%; Electrical Global -8%; Hydraulics -15%; Aerospace -13%; Vehicle -25%; eMobility -flat.

"Our third quarter was stronger than expected, with organic sales down 9%, 6% better than the midpoint of our guidance range and up 16% over Q2. We are pleased with our solid results despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Craig Arnold.

"Third quarter segment margins were 17.6%, a decremental margin of 25%. Our decremental margin performance was at the low end of our guidance range. This is a result of strong execution and continued focus on cost controls to offset pandemic-driven volume declines."

"We remain on track to achieve the midpoint of our guidance for 2020 full year free cash flow, which we are narrowing to between $2.4B-$2.6B."

"We repurchased $177M of our shares in Q3, making our YTD repurchases a total of $1.5B. For the full year 2020, we continue to target share repurchases of between $1.7B-$1.9B."

"The outlook for the fourth quarter remains uncertain due to how the on-going pandemic will impact activity levels in North America and Europe," added Arnold. "Having said that, most of our businesses are showing good momentum and we remain optimistic the momentum will continue through the end of the year."

ETN +1.7% premarket

Q3 results