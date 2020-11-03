Bayer posts Q3 miss, ups expected cost of future Roundup litigation to $2B
Nov. 03, 2020 7:51 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)BAYRYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) -1.2% in Frankfurt after missing Q3 earnings forecasts and raising the expected cost of handling future lawsuits related to its Roundup weedkiller to $2B from $1.25B previously.
- Bayer reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of ~€1.8B, missing the €2.06B analyst consensus estimate, and revenues fell 13% Y/Y to €8.5B, also short of estimates.
- Sales at Bayer's crop science unit slumped 12%, accounting for much of the overall quarterly miss, while pharma unit revenues fell 1.8% and consumer health improved by 6.2%.
- Crop science sales were hurt especially in North America, due to a high level of product returns from farmers, such as on corn, due to lower than anticipated planting acreage this year.
- "The impact of the pandemic is placing additional strain on our Crop Science Division," CFO Wolfgang Nickl said, adding that the massive depreciation of the Brazilian real also weighed on results.
- Bayer swung to a GAAP net loss of €2.79B (~$3.2B) from a year-ago net profit of €1.04B, and it took €9.25B (~$10.8B) in non-cash impairment charges on various assets in its agriculture unit, including goodwill.
- Investors are eager to see Bayer settle its Roundup lawsuits, but the company said completing a new proposal protecting it from future lawsuits would require more time, and a new solution would probably cost ~$2B, instead of $1.25B.
- The company said it had reached final settlement deals for 88,500 of ~125K total filed and unfiled Roundup claims, and some analysts say they hope this means a final deal will happen soon.
- Concerns over the outcome of the settlement, the company's recent profit warning and problems from the pandemic have pushed Bayer shares down more than 40% YTD, the worst performer in Germany's blue chip DAX index.