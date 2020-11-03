Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) perks 7% premarket after executing its first licensing transaction in the Asia-Pacific Region with Telcon RF Pharmaceutical, Inc. and KPM Tech Co., Ltd for development and commercialization rights to lenzilumab for COVID-19 for South Korea and the Philippines.

Telcon and KPM Tech, both recently invested in HGEN June 2020 PIPE offering.

Agreement provides Humanigen up to $20M in milestones and double-digit royalties on product sales.

Telcon and KPM Tech will be responsible for gaining regulatory approval and subsequent commercialization of lenzilumab in its territories.