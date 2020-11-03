Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) as it sees the stock as both a recovery and stability play.

"We recognize the lingering uncertainty on the timing of a full Las Vegas recovery, but with this much liquidity and rent/credit support from non-Las Vegas properties, we see very little risk to MGP's rental income or dividend, even if parts of the economy are required to shutter again," updates analyst John DeCree.

"Shares of MGP are still trading nearly 30% below its pre-COVID 52-week high of $34.37 -- making the stock not only an attractive yield play (7.4%) but total return story with considerable upside to the Vegas recovery," he adds.

Union Gaming assigns a price target of $35 to MGP vs. the average Wall Street PT of $32.63.

MGP is the top ranked hotel/resort REIT on Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating list.