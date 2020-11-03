NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) plans to expand its services into the Asia-Pacific market after establishing a presence in Singapore.

In order to support the same, the company hired Yau Boon Lim, a 25-year tech industry veteran with significant experience in the Asia Pacific market.

Most recently, Lim has held leadership positions within global enterprise technology companies including IBM where he led marketing management, Motorola where he was Head of Strategy and Planning, and SAP where he was VP, Marketing for the Asia Pacific market.

NexTech has already begun to create channel partnerships for strategic expansion within high-growth industries across the Asia-Pacific market with initial focus within Southeast Asia.

"The Asia-Pacific market opportunity with 4B+ people and 60% of the world's market is huge, primed and ready for our InfernoAR technology and with Yau Boon leading our strategy and expansion, we’re confident that we’ll drive serious revenue," CEO Evan Gappelberg commented.