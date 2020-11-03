Following up on its initial announcement in December 2019, Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reports additional findings from the Phase 2 LILAC study evaluating BIIB059 in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) patients. The results will be virtually presented at the American College of Rheumatology ACR Convergence meeting this week.

LILAC met the primary endpoint of reducing joint disease activity as measured by total joint count (total number to tender or swollen joints). It also met the secondary endpoint of SLE Responder Index-4 (overall reduction in disease activity). Specifically, the SRI-4 response rate in the treatment arm was 56.8% versus 30.4% in the control arm (p=0.003).

69.1% of treated patients achieved at least 50% improvement (CLASI-50 response) compared to 49.1% for placebo, but the separation was not statistically significant (p=0.064).

Clinical development in ongoing. Phase 3 studies have yet to launch.

BIIB059 is fully humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets a molecule called blood dendritic cell antigen 2 (BDCA2) expressed on a rare type of immune cell called plasmacytoid dendritic cells.