Chip gear market Ichor slides after Q3 beats, in-line profit view, and pandemic warning
Nov. 03, 2020 8:05 AM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR)ICHRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares are down 9.1% pre-market despite reporting Q3 beats on the top and bottom lines.
- Revenue was up 47% Y/Y to $228M, the sixth straight quarter of growth.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 14.6%.
- Cash flow from operations totaled $23.3M with FCF of $20.7M.
- For Q4, Ichor expects revenue of $220-245M (consensus: $188.9M) and EPS of $0.59-0.77 (consensus: $0.62).
- Coronavirus update: "While our facilities are currently not subject to any site-wide government shutdowns, “social distancing” guidelines are resulting, and will continue to result in, reduced factory capacity. In addition, an increase in direct costs within our factories associated with employee personal protective equipment (“PPE”), facility cleaning and layout changes, together with increases in logistics costs and employee labor costs, as well as other operating inefficiencies have resulted in, and may continue to result in, lower revenues and operating margins."
- Previously: Ichor Holdings EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Nov. 02 2020)