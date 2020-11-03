Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Mondelez International (MDLZ +2.3%) after taking in what it calls a strong Q3 and conservative guidance.
"The company continued to execute well in the quarter and provided assurances that it can deliver an on algorithm year in 2021 (3%+ rev and HSD% EPS) including reinstatement of share repurchase."
"Some investors may have hoped that Mondelez would guide to an above-algorithm year in 2021 due to an easy comparison to $200M of COVID costs in 2020, but management intends to increase investment to ensure continuation of market share gain."
The firm lowers its 2020 EPS estimate to $2.58 from $2.60. A price target of $64 is kept in place. See all the consensus marks.
