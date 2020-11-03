LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) boosts its 2020 guidance for home closings to 8,400-9,000 from its previous range of 8,000-8,800.

Still sees gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenue at 24.0%-25.0% and adjusted gross margin at 26.0%-27.0%.

Sees average sales price per home closed at $245K-$255K, same as its previous guidance.

"Net orders in July, August and September set all-time company records and collectively were up 78% over last year," said Chairman and CEO Eric Lipar. "As a result, we ended the quarter with a record 3,580 homes in backlog, a year-over-year increase of 119%."

LGIH stock rises 0.9% in premarket trading.

The homebuilder's Q3 results show the combined effects of low mortgage rates, the undersupply of homes for sale, and some migration to the suburbs sparked by the pandemic.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.45 beats the average analyst estimate of $2.16 and up from $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 home sales revenue of $534.2M rose 11% Y/Y as the number of home closings and the average sales price per home both climbed.

Q3 home closings of 2,091, up 4.4% from 2,003 a year earlier; average sales price of $255,477 vs. $241,179 in Q3 2019.

Q3 adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenue was 27.3% vs. 26.3%.

Conference call at 12:30 PM ET.

