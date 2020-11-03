GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) has initiated U.S. Phase 3 trial for nabiximols in multiple sclerosis (MS)-associated spasticity. The 446-subject study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of nabiximols for spasm frequency over a 12-week period. The first patient is now screened and in baseline evaluation.

The trial is one of five pivotal studies planned for nabiximols in MS spasticity, with the remaining studies (including muscle tone and spasm frequency) on track to commence either later this year or in 2021. Positive result in any one of these five studies will enable submission of market application, potentially as early as mid- next year.

In addition to MS spasticity, GW expects to develop nabiximols in spinal cord injury spasticity.

Nabiximols is a botanical medicine formulated from extracts of the cannabis plant. The product is sold as a mouth spray and is indicated in numerous countries as a treatment for symptom improvement in adult patients with moderate to severe MS associated spasticity. It is currently not approved for any indication in the U.S.