Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed to acquire the combined Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses from global additive manufacturing solutions company 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD), +5.2% PM .

Transaction expected to close during Q4.

As part of the acquisition, Cimatron and GibbsCAM will join Battery-backed SigmaTEK Systems, a CAD/CAM software provider serving professional fabricators, in a new holding company called CAMBRIO.

"As a combined entity, we will continue to invest in each of the individual products, make our customers more productive, and enlarge our distribution capability," SigmaTEK Systems CEO Robbie Payne.