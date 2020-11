ANET, BHC, CRSR and W among premarket gainers

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) +54% on Q3 results.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) +56% after announcing agreement to be acquired by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor for $3.0 per share.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) +18% on Q3 results.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) +15% .

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) +13% as its JV wins $550M contract for West Lake Corridor rail expansion.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) +13% on Q3 results.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) +10% on Q3 results.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) +12% on Q3 results.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) +9% on Q3 results.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) +9% on Q3 results.

Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) +7% .

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) +7% .

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) +7% on Q3 results.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +6% on royalty monetization agreement with Marathon.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) +6% on Q3 results.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) +6% on Q3 results.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) +6% .

Humanigen (OTC:HGEN) +6% after executing its first licensing transaction in the Asia-Pacific Region with Telcon RF Pharmaceutical.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +5% .

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) +6% .