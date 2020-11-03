XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) has acquired the rights to future milestone and royalty revenue due to Bioasis Technologies (OTCQB:BIOAF), associated with the advancement of the enzymes being investigated as potential treatments for four different lysosomal storage disorders (LSD) under Bioasis’ strategic alliance with Chiesi Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, in exchange for a $1.2M upfront payment, XOMA will receive a low single-digit royalty on the future net sales of each of the four Chiesi-Bioasis enzymes and an undisclosed share of the up to $138M in potential milestones due to Bioasis.