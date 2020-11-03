Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) +7.2% pre-market after Juniper Capital Advisors says it will invest $188.4M in the company to improve its balance sheet and liquidity profile, extend its loan maturity runway and add additional scale via complementary bolt-on assets.

Juniper's investment includes a $150M cash investment at $8.75/share, a 13% premium to Penn Virginia's closing price on Nov. 2, and a contribution of complementary oil and gas assets for 4.96M-share equity interest in a Penn Virginia subsidiary.

The transaction more than doubles the company's market cap while paying down more than $100M of debt.

Juniper says it has extensive experience in the Eagle Ford shale, growing its Rocky Creek Resources portfolio company over the past several years.

"The past still haunts the price of this stock [but] the future appears to be far more conservative," Long Player writes in a bullish report on PVAC published recently on Seeking Alpha.