A tweet from Chinese state-affiliated media company Global Times says the Shanghai stock exchange has suspended that arm of Ant Group's (NYSE:BABA) IPO.

There's nearly $3T in orders for the offering, which hopes to raise just shy of $40B.

The tweet was backed up by Shanghai's market regulator, which cites recent regulatory talks and the possible inability for Ant to comply with IPO disclosure requirements.

Yesterday, the WSJ reported that controlling Ant owner Jack Ma and two executives were summoned on Monday to meet with China's central bank and the securities, banking, and foreign exchange regulators.

The details weren't discussed. Ant simply said that views "regarding the health and stability of the financial sector were exchanged."

Alibaba shares are down nearly 5% pre-market to $295.37.

