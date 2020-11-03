The first participant has been dosed in an additional arm of a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating ADC Therapeutics' (NYSE:ADCT) antibody-drug conjugate camidanlumab tesirine (Cami) (formerly ADCT-301), combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The 95-subject, open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity of Cami as monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab. The primary completion date is July 2022.

Cami is comprised of a CD25-targeting monoclonal antibody in-licensed from Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) linked to tesirine, a member of a class of antitumor antibiotics called pyrrolobenzodiazepines.