Morgan Stanley lifts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) to an Overweight rating after having the stock lined up at Equal Weight.

The firm points to attractive valuation after the significant share price underperformance and says it expects beer topline acceleration in the second half of 2021.

"Longer-term, ex-COVID, we see higher growth in beverages, driven by structurally superior pricing dynamics with greater channel diversity in beverages, higher immediate consumption, lower private label penetration, and a more concentrated market share position."

Shares of Constellation Brands are up 2.05% premarket to $180.00 to follow on yesterday's 6.75% gain.

Constellation Brands has attracted two positive articles on Seeking Alpha recently - Constellation Brands: All Eyes On Reorganization, Constellation Brands: Still A Discounted Secular Growth Story.