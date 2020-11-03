Morgan Stanley turns positive on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) with an upgrade to Overweight from Equal Weight.

"We are upgrading Monster to Overweight from Equal-weight with the market not appropriately pricing in Monster's growth potential in our view, particularly given we expect above-consensus results going forward, which should act as a catalyst for the stock. Energy drink category and Monster US sales growth appear to be rebounding solidly in Q3 and Q4-to-date after COVID weakness in Q2, with Monster y-o-y US scanner data sales growth up 9.4% y-o-y in Q4 through the first half of October and 7.1% in the yet to be reported Q3, above our 6.5% LT US topline growth forecast. Strong 10% US category growth in tracked channels in the last four months also gives us confidence in LT growth longevity, on top of a longer-term HSD% five-year historical US category CAGR."

MS analyst Dara Mohsenian is also positive on the longer term outlook and set-up for Monster.

"Longer-term, ex-COVID, we see higher growth in beverages, driven by structurally superior pricing dynamics with greater channel diversity in beverages, higher immediate consumption, lower private label penetration, and a more concentrated market share position. We also see greater cost savings potential and strategic value in beverages vs. the food and household products sectors"