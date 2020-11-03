Hugo Boss (OTCQX:BOSSY): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.06.

Revenue of €533M (-26.0% Y/Y).

Online business continues double-digit growth trajectory – sales up 66%.

Momentum in mainland China accelerates with revenues up 27%.

The company genereated free cash flow of €155M vs. €63M year ago.

“We made further progress in the recovery of our business, with great contribution coming from Online and mainland China. Our profitability returned to positive territory, and we even accelerated our strong cash flow generation,” says Yves Müller, Spokesperson of the Managing Board of HUGO BOSS AG. “Further driving the global recovery of our business will remain a key priority for us as we approach year-end. At the same time, we will continue to push ahead with the execution of our strategic initiatives to return to our former growth trajectory.”

Press Release