Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +11.7% pre-market after saying it has produced a rare earth element carbonate concentrate on a pilot scale at its White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Energy Fuels says the REE concentrate was produced using existing infrastructure and technologies at White Mesa from a sample of monazite sands from a North American source, and the concentrate is of high purity and ready to be sent to a separation plant and further downstream REE processing facility for final acceptance test work.

The company believes it is the first REE concentrate produced from monazite sands at any significant quantity in North America.

Energy Fuels this week released YTD financial results and reiterated it is debt free for the first time since 2012.