Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) jumps 16 % premarket in reaction to its announcement that its manuscript describing how inhalable liposomal hydroxychloroquine (TLC19) may provide clinical benefit and serve as a potential treatment for COVID-19 has been peer-reviewed and accepted by Clinical and Translational Science (CTS) journal.

The accepted manuscript titled “A Strategy to Treat COVID-19 Disease with Targeted Delivery of Inhalable Liposomal Hydroxychloroquine: A Pre-clinical Pharmacokinetic Study”, is a collaborative work by TLC in conjunction with Dr. Huey-Dong Wu, Senior Pulmonologist at National Taiwan University Hospital and Dr. Yee-Chun Chen, Professor of Medicine at National Taiwan University Hospital and College of Medicine, Investigator of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Vaccinology and National Health Research Institutes of Taiwan.

"Acknowledgment of our work by CTS further fortifies the soundness of our strategy of preferential delivery to the lungs," said George Yeh, President of TLC.

A Phase I randomized, vehicle-controlled study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of inhaled TLC19 in healthy volunteers is ongoing.