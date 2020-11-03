Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) reports mixed Q3 results that missed on revenue and beat on EPS.

Q3 highlights: Revenue was up 1.5% y/y to $1.94B

Gross profit increased 11% to $307.6M; Gross margin expanded 150 bps to 15.9%.

Earnings from operations rose 38% to $61.5M.

The Company fully paid down the debt outstanding under its ABL facility during the quarter.

NSIT expects FY20 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $5.88-$5.98 vs. a consensus of $5.54 and revenue of $8.1-8.2B vs. $8.2B.

Shares +2% premarket.

