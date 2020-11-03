Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) has completed enrollment of more than 50% of the patients planned for the first cohort of a Phase 2b study evaluating its lead product candidate, EB01 cream as a monotherapy for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

The 46-subject study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of the drug candidate.

EB01 contains a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound known as an sPLA2 inhibitor.

Allergic contact dermatitis is a form of dermatitis/eczema caused by an allergic reaction to a material, in contact with the skin.