Bank of America thinks a potential joint venture deal between Alibaba and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) could take various forms and sees huge potential in China from the combination.

"We believe such a deal would confirm our view that Farfetch is the best positioned online luxury platform, benefitting from unmatched supply thanks to its marketplace model. This is not only true in developed markets where FTCH has recently left the competition behind, but also in Mainland China, which has been the biggest revenue growth driver for the company in 2020, driven by spending repatriation as travel stopped."

The interest in Farfetch is said to show that peers see more value in joining forces with Farfetch than competing against it.

Farfetch is up 2.50% premarket after gaining 13.76% yesterday.

Yesterday: Farfetch soars on word of Alibaba interest