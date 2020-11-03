GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Q3 results:

Revenue: $137.05M (+50.7% Y/Y) vs consensus of $125.97M; Epidiolex U.S. sales: $121.6M.

Net loss: ($12.2M) (-11.6%); loss/share: ($0.03) (-25.0%) vs consensus of ($0.06).

Cash flow ops: ($33.31M) (-69.0%).

Epidiolex for seizures associated with TSC launched in the U.S.

Recruitment in Phase 3 of Nabiximols development program in MS spasticity trial under way.

Active recruitment started in Phase 2b trial for schizophrenia (GWP42003).

CBD formulation Phase 2 study in autism, expected to commence in Q1 2021.

Shares up 6.4% PM.

