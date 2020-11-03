GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Q3 results:
Revenue: $137.05M (+50.7% Y/Y) vs consensus of $125.97M; Epidiolex U.S. sales: $121.6M.
Net loss: ($12.2M) (-11.6%); loss/share: ($0.03) (-25.0%) vs consensus of ($0.06).
Cash flow ops: ($33.31M) (-69.0%).
Epidiolex for seizures associated with TSC launched in the U.S.
Recruitment in Phase 3 of Nabiximols development program in MS spasticity trial under way.
Active recruitment started in Phase 2b trial for schizophrenia (GWP42003).
CBD formulation Phase 2 study in autism, expected to commence in Q1 2021.
Shares up 6.4% PM.
