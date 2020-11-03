Calling the companies "YTD laggards positioned to show bookings improvement," JPMorgan upgrades Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY) and Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) from Underweight to Neutral as part of the Q3 earnings preview.

Analyst Mark Murphy: "Our SaaS HR-Payroll names Paycom and Ceridian have underperformed Growth Software by 7,300 bps YTD (+30% vs. +103%) due to major deceleration and heavy insider selling. They have trended roughly inline with the IGV Software-Internet Index (also +30% YTD). The underperformance relative to a broad group of Growth Software stocks is largely due to factors beyond their control: the dual headwinds of rising unemployment and pressure on new-business bookings."

Murphy notes that the resulting revenue deceleration pushed Paycom's revenue growth down from 31% in Q2 2019 to 7% in Q2 2020. CDAY's cloud recurring revenue fell from 17% to 9% in that period.

The analyst notes that the dual headwinds could be turning into tailwinds with unemployment rates gradually improving and feedback suggesting rapid bookings recovery.

Price targets stay at $87 for CDAY and $310 for PAYC.

CDAY shares are up 2.3% pre-market to $85.99. PAYC is up 3% to $371.50.

Paycom and Ceridian both have Bullish average Wall Street analyst ratings.