ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review licensee Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma's marketing application seeking approval of avacopan for the treatment of a group of rare and severe autoimmune diseases called ANCA-associated vasculitis, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis.

Vifor owns commercialization rights in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Central & South American and South Korea under a 2016 agreement with CCXI.

Small molecule avacopan inhibits the complement C5a receptor, which plays a key role in the inflammatory process.

CCXI's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of July 7, 2021.